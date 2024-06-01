Neutrogena add anti-aging hand cream to Norwegian Formula range

Our hardworking hands are put through their paces every day yet they are one of the most under cared parts of the body. They are always active, forever exposed to the elements, regularly immersed in water or detergents and in more recent years, sanitised more frequently than ever. While this can leave hands dry, feeling rough and even sensitive, constant exposure can mean little respite even in the summer months. That is of course unless we have adopted good skincare habits when it comes to our hands, nourishing them regularly and ensuring they get year-round protection.

Introducing the NEW upgraded formula Neutrogena® Norwegian Formula Anti-Age Hand Cream SPF20, with collagen boosting minerals from Ireland’s No.1 hand cream brand. Featuring the renowned Norwegian Formula moisture we have come to know and love from this iconic range, with glycerin to help lock in moisture, this innovative Anti-Age Hand Cream is fast absorbing and provides intense hydration, while helping to restore skin’s suppleness and prevents the appearance of brown spots. Combined with active minerals, the cream helps boost the skin’s own collagen production, while an SPF20 helps protect the skin from sun damage. The formula works to prevent the signs of ageing and the appearance of dark spots.

As Neutrogena® Skincare Expert Rebecca Bennett says: “Our busy hands very often do not get the attention they deserve until there’s a problem. They are not only one of the first places to show dryness but also ageing, sun damage and pigmentation spots. A formula with built in SPF that provides immediate comfort can be a real skin saviour, but when it absorbs well and is a pleasure to use like this one, you will find it so much easier to build into your daily skincare routine. Forming good hand cream habits through the seasons, with a quality formula is something your hands will thank you for.”

NEW upgraded formula Neutrogena® Norwegian Formula® Anti-Age Hand Cream SPF20 is available in pharmacies nationwide, retailing at €4.50.

www.neutrogena.co.uk