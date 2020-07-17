Netflix’s rom-com series Emily In Paris will be your new obsession

If, like me, you spend way too much time daydreaming about being in Paris then I have the perfect show for you. Are you forever spending your time wishing you could wander by the Seine, have freshly baked croissants for breakfast every day and see the Eiffel Tower on a daily basis? Then you’ll adore Netflix’s new show Emily In Paris.

The charming series starring Lily Collins is going to become your next obsession when it lands on the streaming service in the autumntime.

The new romantic comedy series, Emily In Paris is created, written and executive produced by Darren Star.

Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy.

Emily's new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.

Speaking about the series, Darren Star said, “MTV Studios and I couldn’t hope for a more perfect home for Emily In Paris than Netflix. With their international reach, we are excited to share Emily with audiences around the world.”

Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, William Abadie, Arnaud Viard, Camille Razat and Bruno Gouery also star in the series.

Grey’s Anatomy actress Kate Walsh also appears in the delightful series.

The series was filmed entirely on location in Paris and throughout France so it is bound to be completely heavenly.