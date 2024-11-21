Netflix unveils trailer for Keira Knightley spy thriller Black Doves

Netflix has released a new trailer for Black Doves!

Next month, the streaming giant will be launching their brand-new spy thriller series, starring British icons Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw and Sarah Lancashire.

Now, ahead of Black Doves’ release date, Netflix has treated fans to a second trailer for the highly-anticipated series!

The new trailer can be viewed below:

Following the second trailer’s release, many Netflix subscribers have been taking to X, formerly Twitter, to express their reactions so far.

“Stop I can’t wait for this,” one fan exclaimed.

“Yes! Keira Knightley is amazing!” another praised.

“Ooh, that sounds intense! I’m adding it to my watchlist,” a third viewer added.

Credit: Stefania Rosini/Netflix

Black Doves – which is set in London at Christmas – has already been recommissioned for a second season. The news of its renewal was announced in August, four months before its official debut.

Per Netflix’s logline, the first season of Black Doves will follow Knightley’s character Helen Webb, “a quick-witted, down-to-earth, dedicated wife and mother — and professional spy.”

Netflix continues: “For 10 years, she’s been passing on her politician husband’s secrets to the shadowy organisation she works for: the Black Doves. When her secret lover Jason (Andrew Koji) is assassinated, her spymaster, the enigmatic Reed (Sarah Lancashire), calls in Helen’s old friend Sam (Ben Whishaw) to keep her safe.”

Credit: Netflix

Netflix adds: “Together, Helen and Sam set off on a mission to investigate who killed Jason and why, leading them to uncover a vast, interconnected conspiracy linking the murky London underworld to a looming geopolitical crisis.”

All six episodes of Black Doves will debut on Netflix on December 5.