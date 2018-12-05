Netflix to pay 100m to keep Friends on the service for another year

SHEmazing!
If you were shook by the news that Friends might be taken off Netflix in 2019 – you need fear no more. 

The streaming service has allegedly pledged one hundred million dollars to WarnerMedia for the licencing rights to the show in 2019. 

This is a massive jump from the usual 30 million dollars it has so far been paying. 

'The Holiday Armadillo has granted your wish: “Friends” will still be there for you in the US throughout 2019,' Netflix announced Monday via Twitter.

Friends ran for a full decade, between 1994 and 2004. 

The shows popularity has not waned, and was introduced to a whole new generation when it launched on Netflix. 

With 130 million people using Netflix, it's no wonder the classic show has developed a new cult audience. 

