Netflix to pay 100m to keep Friends on the service for another year

If you were shook by the news that Friends might be taken off Netflix in 2019 – you need fear no more.

The streaming service has allegedly pledged one hundred million dollars to WarnerMedia for the licencing rights to the show in 2019.

This is a massive jump from the usual 30 million dollars it has so far been paying.

The Holiday Armadillo has granted your wish: “Friends” will still be there for you in the US throughout 2019 pic.twitter.com/Yd0VqRzk3r — Netflix US (@netflix) December 3, 2018

'The Holiday Armadillo has granted your wish: “Friends” will still be there for you in the US throughout 2019,' Netflix announced Monday via Twitter.

Friends ran for a full decade, between 1994 and 2004.

The shows popularity has not waned, and was introduced to a whole new generation when it launched on Netflix.

With 130 million people using Netflix, it's no wonder the classic show has developed a new cult audience.