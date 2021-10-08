Netflix tease a Riverdale & Chilling Adventures of Sabrina crossover

It’s the Archie Comics crossover we’ve all been waiting for! Chilling Adventures of Sabrina fans will be delighted to hear that Kiernan Shipka will be reprising her role of Sabrina Spellman for a very exciting Riverdale crossover.

Taking to social media on Thursday evening, the 21-year-old actress shared a photo of herself looking very witchy wearing a black lace dress, sitting on a folding director’s chair with the words ‘Sabrina Spellman, Riverdale’ printed on the back.

“From Greendale to Riverdale,” Shipka wrote, followed by a smiling devil emoji, adding, “See u in Season 6.”

Shipka played the titular character of Sabrina Spellman in all four seasons of the popular straight-to-series Netflix show, which concluded last year. However, as both Riverdale and Chilling Adventures are based off Archie comic books, both shows were therefore intended to co-exist all along.

Speaking about this exciting crossover, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who worked on both series, explained that they’ve “been talking about having Sabrina visit Riverdale since season 1, so it's thrilling that this is finally happening, as part of our Rivervale special event.”

“It's also perfect that she shows up to help Cheryl Blossom during her hour of greatest need. Everyone on set lost their minds – I think fans will, too. It's really fun and special,” his statement continued.

Digital Spy reports that Shipka will turn up to help Cheryl with a dangerous spell in episode four of Riverdale’s upcoming sixth season, in the episode titled ‘The Witching Hour(s)’.

After hearing the news, plenty of Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stars and fans took to social media to share their utter joy.

Luke Cook, who played the heinous Lucifer in Chilling Adventures cheekily commented, “Jughead and Sabrina sitting in a tree…,” manifesting the fictional relationship we didn’t know we needed!

“IT'S HAPPENING,” the official Archie Comics Instagram account exclaimed.

“My girl!!!!!!” gushed Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch, a.k.a. Cheryl Blossom.

While we don’t have an official release date for Riverdale season six just yet, the CW have confirmed that it will be with us at some stage this autumn.