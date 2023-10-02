Netflix shares trailer & release date for new Julia Roberts film

Netflix has just revealed some new details about its next big blockbuster!

The streaming giant has released the first trailer for its brand-new apocalyptic thriller, titled Leave the World Behind.

Fans can watch the teaser clip below:

Leave the World Behind is based on the 2020 novel of the same name by Rumaan Alam.

In short, the tale follows couple Amanda and Clay, who decide to rent a luxury remote Airbnb on Long Island with their two children.

The family initially are looking forward to enjoying a relaxing and quiet holiday. Things soon take an unexpected turn, though, when the property’s owners turn up and inform them that New York City is in a blackout.

Credit: JoJo Whilden/Netflix

As the group prepares to settle in the area for as long as necessary, little do they know that the blackout will soon be the least terrifying thing they have to deal with.

Upon releasing the first trailer today, the team behind Leave the World Behind teased the thriller on social media and wrote: “There is no going back to normal.”

Julia Roberts has been cast in the role of Amanda for the film, and the 55-year-old star has also taken on the task of co-producing the thriller.

Credit: JoJo Whilden/Netflix

Alongside Roberts, the cast of Leave the World Behind is filled out with star-studded names, including the likes of Mahershala Ali, Myha’la, Ethan Hawke and Kevin Bacon.

In its logline for the exciting new production, Netflix writes: “A family vacation on Long Island is interrupted by two strangers bearing news of a mysterious blackout. As the threat grows more imminent, both families must decide how best to survive the potential crisis, all while grappling with their own place in this collapsing world.”

Along with the movie's first trailer release, Netflix also confirmed that Leave the World Behind will premiere on the streaming service on Friday, December 8. We can’t wait to watch this one!