Netflix shares trailer for new drama Obsession with Irish actress

Prepare yourself for another fabulous new Netflix drama as today, the streaming platform released the trailer for Obsession, a passionate, elegant, and bold four-part drama.

The drama stars Charlie Murphy as Anna, Richard Armitage as William, Indira Varma as Ingrid and Rish Shah as Jay.

Obsession is a contemporary adaptation of Josephine Hart's page-turning, bestseller novella titled Damage.

The series centres around a dangerous love triangle that emerges when the enigmatic Anna Barton embarks on a passionate affair with her fiance's father, William.

Whilst Anna fights to sustain both relationships, William is drawn into an obsessive spiral. But how long can they keep their secret hidden before someone gets hurt?

In the trailer, we see Anna’s first meeting with her future father-in-law after her fiancé, Jay, was worried about introducing them.

As they try to keep it a secret, Anna and William’s intimate and intense affair blossoms during the clip, while William’s wife is concerned their son is obsessed with his wife-to-be.

The star-studded cast includes Irish actress and Peaky Blinders star, Charlie Murphy, The Hobbit’s Richard Armitage, Indira Varma from Luther, and Rish Shah from Ms. Marvel.

Obsession was written by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm, and produced by Moonage Pictures and Gaumont UK for Netflix.

The series will be coming to Netflix on April 13 2023 so there’s not long to wait!

Check out the racy trailer below!