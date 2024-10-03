Netflix shares insight into Harlan Coben’s thriller Missing You

Calling all fans of Harlan Coben!

After the success of Fool Me Once starring Michelle Keegan, Adeel Akhtar and Richard Armitage, Coben is set to thrill fans with a brand new series on Netflix.

Missing You will be an adaptation of Coben’s novel of the same name and is set to hit the streaming platform in 2025.

Today, Netflix has shared an insight into the show for the first time by unveiling a collection of images from it.

Posting the snaps on their social media platforms, Netflix revealed, “you won’t want to miss these first looks at Harlan Coben’s newest thriller MISSING YOU”.

They went on to confirm, “starring Rosalind Eleazar, Richard Armitage, Ashley Walters, Lenny Henry, and Jessica Plummer, coming soon to netflix”.

Richard Armitage spoke out following the first insight into the thriller being released as he took to Instagram to say, “First look ‘Ellis Stagger’ in Netflix ’Missing You’. My fourth adventure into the Harlan Coben Multiverse!!”.

“Starring the wonderful Rosalind Eleazar, Lenny Henry and Steve Pemberton to name but a few. Can’t wait for you to see it in 2025”.

According to Netflix’s synopsis of Missing You, “Eleven years ago, Detective Kat Donovan’s fiancé, Josh – the love of her life – disappeared, and she hasn’t heard from him since. Now, swiping profiles on a dating app, she sees his face, and her world explodes all over again”.

“Josh’s reappearance forces her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past”.

While Coben’s novel is set in New York City, the limited series will relocate the tale to the UK.

As well as working on Missing You, Harlan’s novel Run Away will also be adapted for Netflix at a later stage.

Missing You lands on Netflix in 2025.