Netflix share first preview of The Crown’s new Queen Elizabeth

If you’re a fan of Netflix’s hit royal drama, The Crown, then you’ll be pleased to hear that they’ve just shared the very first glimpse of their new Queen Elizabeth.

As fans of the show will know, The Crown likes to switch things up a bit every two seasons, with a brand new cast change, so as the characters age over the decades, so do the actors who are playing them.

In seasons one and two of The Crown, Queen Elizabeth was played by the beautiful Claire Foy, who portrayed the Queen during those early years before she was crowned and then afterwards while she was finding her feet as head of the monarch.

Olivia Colman played the Queen during seasons three and four of The Crown, taking us into the 1970’s and 80’s, following that iconic Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher era.

Now, as we wait for season five, a brand new group of actors and actresses have been cast in these royal roles which we’ve come to know and love. For starters, Lesley Manville will portray Princess Margaret, Jonathan Pryce will star as Prince Phillip, Elizabeth Debecki will play Princess Diana and it’s been rumored that Dominic West has landed the role of Prince Charles.

Finally, leading the new cast we have Imelda Staunton in the role of Queen Elizabth II. Teasing fans about the upcoming season, The Crown’s Twitter account shared the first glimpse of our new queen in costume on set today.

An early glimpse of our new Queen Elizabeth II, Imelda Staunton. pic.twitter.com/ZeMSA1hDnv — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) July 30, 2021

This upcoming fifth season will follow the Royal Family into the 1990’s, as John Major, played by Johnny Lee Miller, serves as Prime Minister for seven years. Of course it will also touch on that highly controversial Princess Diana Panorama interview too.

While we’re under the impression that this upcoming season will be with us in 2022, a specific release date is still largely unknown.