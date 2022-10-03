Netflix series The Crown is searching for its perfect Prince Harry

One of Netflix’s most hotly-anticipated dramas is on the hunt to cast a very important character!

Royal drama The Crown is seeking an actor to play a young Prince Harry.

According to the streaming service’s casting call, the show is looking for a 16 to 20 year old actor with a striking resemblance to the Duke of Sussex, in his younger years.

The Crown is equally keen to hear from those who have no previous acting experience, as they say they know how to provide “a great deal of support for the young actors and their families through what they find is a uniquely rewarding creative process.”

The show is known for casting big names as well as supporting those with no prior acting credits, such as Emma Corrin, who was launched into fame in 2020 as The Crown’s Princess Diana.

The deadline for applications for the role of Prince Harry is next Friday, October 14, at 6pm. Filming for The Crown’s sixth and final season is currently ongoing, but filming for the successful actor will begin next month in the UK.

Last month, Netflix announced that Rufus Kampa will play the young Prince William from the age of 15 in The Crown’s final season. Actor Ed McVey will play William during his late teenage years into his 20s.

The role of William’s future wife, Kate Middleton, has also been cast, with newcomer Meg Bellamy stepping into the future princess’ shoes.

The Crown is currently receiving a lot of ongoing buzz, as its fifth season is due to be released on Netflix next month, on Friday, November 9.

The new season is expected to follow the decade of the 1990s, including historic events such as the breakdown of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage, the extensive fire at Windsor Castle, and the appointment of John Major as Prime Minister, following the resignation of Margaret Thatcher.

Actress Imelda Staunton is stepping into the role of the late Queen Elizabeth II for The Crown's final two seasons, following on from Olivia Colman's portrayal.

We’re so excited already!