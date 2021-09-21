Netflix renews Virgin River for seasons four and five

If you love a wholesome drama, filled with extra cheese then you’ve got to check out Virgin River. The best part? Netflix have just renewed it for seasons four and five!

That’s right, there’s about to be a whole lot more of Virgin River in our lives, and we for one, couldn’t be more excited. The third season premiered on the streaming service this past July, taking viewers all over the world on an emotional rollercoaster.

From new loves to marital breakdowns, from fires to hurricanes and from funerals to cliffhangers, this past season had it all. Thankfully, fans can now be reassured that it won’t be long until Mel and Joe, Doc and Hope and the rest of the Virgin River gang will be back on our screens again.

Reportedly, filming for this upcoming fourth season has been taking place over the past few weeks in British Columbia and Vancouver.

Announcing the special news, stars from the show, Alexandra Breckenridge (This Is Us) and Martin Henderson (Grey's Anatomy), filmed a hilarious skit pretending to propose to each other.

Sharing the exciting video to Virgin River’s Instagram account, Henderson got down on one knee and sweetly asked Breckenridge if she would be up for making a season four. To this Alexandra of course said yes, adding that she had been meaning to ask Martin if he was up for making a season five.

While we don’t currently have a release date for this upcoming fourth season, given the show’s history and their quick turnarounds, it’s possible that we could have another season of this romantic drama as early as December this year.