Netflix renew Emily in Paris for two more seasons

Well, it looks like Emily in Paris isn’t going anywhere any time soon! The hit romantic comedy series has just been renewed for two more seasons.

Announcing the big news this afternoon, Netflix tweeted, “Say bonjour to 3 & 4! EMILY IN PARIS is officially returning for two more seasons.”

This exciting new development comes just a few weeks after the show’s second season hit our screens on December 22, introducing us to quite a few new characters and an array of tantalising storylines, including a love triangle of sorts, plenty of work woes, and adventures in French culture.

Say bonjour to 3 & 4! EMILY IN PARIS is officially returning for two more seasons. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 10, 2022

The fun-filled, lighthearted dramedy first captured our hearts when it premiered on the streaming service in October 2020, quickly becoming one of the most watched shows on the platform, watched by 58 million households during its first month.

Emily in Paris has been somewhat of a comfort watch for many of us throughout the pandemic, offering a taste of drama and fashion envy during an otherwise uneventful few years where zoom calls and loungewear sets became the norm.

The show stars famed American actress Lily Collins in the titular role of Emily, a fashionable marketing executive, living out everyone’s fantasy of spending a year in France. Season two saw Emily throw herself into work at Savoir after stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbour Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) — who has stayed in Paris to open his new restaurant — and her first French friend, Camille (Camille Razat).

But it was never going to be easy…“Emily has to make a very distinct separation between her personal life and her professional life”, says Collins of season two. “Camille is one of her closest friends in Paris, and she’s also a colleague and client at Savoir. Pursuing Gabriel would potentially interfere with both a friendship and her career, which continues to be extremely important to Emily.”

While the plot details for seasons three and four of Emily in Paris are still widely unknown, we can’t wait to see what’s in store for Emily in the future. Does she ever learn to speak French? Does the City of Love spark even more romance? Only time will tell!