Netflix releases trailer for the Eurovision Song Contest movie

Netflix just dropped the trailer for Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga and it's everything we needed and more right now.

When aspiring musicians Lars (Will Ferrell) and Sigrit (Rachel McAdams) are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the world’s biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream worth having is a dream worth fighting for.

Pierce Brosnan stars as Erick Erickssong – Icelandic musician Lars Erickssong’s father and the most handsome man in Iceland!

Downton Abbey's Dan Stevens also stars as a fellow Eurovison finalist Alexander Lemtov. We didn't realise that all we needed in life was to see Matthew Crawley dressed as a Eurovision contestant, but here we are!

Graham Norton will also appear in the Netflix movie, because is it really Eurovision without him?

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga airs on Netflix on June 26.