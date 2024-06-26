Netflix releases trailer for A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder adaptation

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is coming to our screens very soon!

The producers at Netflix have created a TV adaptation of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder – the first book in the popular trilogy of novels by writer Holly Jackson.

As its release date inches closer, the streaming giant has now delighted fans with a full trailer for the new series, which can be viewed here:

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is set in the small, fictional English town of Little Kilton, and stars Emma Myers in the lead role of Pip Fitz-Amobi. Fans might recognise her as werewolf Enid Sinclair from the breakout series Wednesday.

In its official logline for the upcoming adaptation, Netflix teases: “Five years ago, schoolgirl Andie Bell was murdered by her boyfriend Sal Singh. Case closed. The police know he did it. Everyone in town knows he did it. But smart and single minded Pip Fitz-Amobi isn't so sure and she’s determined to prove it.”

They add: “And if Sal Singh isn’t a murderer and the real killer is still out there, how far will they go to keep Pip from the truth?”

Credit: Netflix

Alongside Emma Myers, the series will also star the likes of Line of Duty’s Anna Maxwell Martin, Ghosts’ Matthew Baynton and Free Rein’s Carla Woodcock.

Speaking about her new role, Myers gushed to Tudum as she exclaimed: “I’m thrilled about this show, and getting to be Pip has been a dream. Whether you’ve read the book or not, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is an experience all around.”

Following the trailer’s release, many viewers have already been expressing their delight, with one fan commenting on Instagram: “Beyond excited to see this story come to life!”

Credit: Netflix

“One of my favorite book series ever! I’m so excited for the show!” another added.

As the series is a co-production with the BBC, UK viewers will be able to catch A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder first on BBC iPlayer on July 1, before it premieres on BBC Three later that month.

Then, the series will be rolled out worldwide, when it arrives on Netflix on August 1.