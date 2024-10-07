Netflix releases teaser and launch date for Virgin River season 6

We finally have an update on the sixth season of Virgin River!

Back in February, Netflix announced that season six of Virgin River was in production, with stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson posing together on set in Vancouver.

Now, several months on, Netflix has confirmed that Virgin River will be returning for season six later this year!

Earlier today, the streaming giant took to social media to reveal seven new images from the next season of Virgin River.

In the caption of these stills, the team behind Virgin River went on to share the exciting news that it will be returning this December.

“We’ve missed them so much! Get a first look at what’s ahead in season 6,” they penned.

“Counting down the days until Virgin River comes back December 19th,” they added.

Following the first look at season six, many Virgin River viewers have been taking to Instagram to express their delight.

“Yay!!!! Finally a season 6 date!! So glad it's being released all at once!!” one fan praised.

“Omg so exciting!! What a Christmas treat,” another commented.

“I can’t wait,” a third viewer added.

In an interview with Tudum, showrunner Patrick Sean Smith confirmed that season six will focus on the lead-up to the wedding of Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson).

“We’re trying to hit all the milestones of the pre-wedding planning, the bachelor and bachelorette parties, the rehearsal dinner,” he teased.

“Mel and Jack will advance on their path to parenthood while also turning Lilly’s farm into their ultimate dream home,” he continued.

Patrick went on to note that fans can expect some new faces this season, as he explained: “The big new mystery character this season is Mel’s biological father Everett Reid, who is carrying a long-held secret.”

Virgin River returns to Netflix on December 19.