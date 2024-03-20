Netflix releases new scene from Bridgerton season three

Bridgerton fans have been treated to another look at season three!

The third season of the hit regency romance drama is set to launch in May, with the storyline based on Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton’s friends-to-lovers tale.

While viewers continue to wait for Bridgerton’s latest episodes, Netflix has chosen to release a brand-new clip from season three:

As one can see, life after marriage has not dimmed the flames that burn between these two in the slightest. pic.twitter.com/Tt4HhpbLye — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) March 20, 2024

As part of their ‘Next On Netflix’ promotional week, the streaming giant took to social media earlier today to unveil a scene from Bridgerton’s third season, which heavily features Anthony Bridgerton and his wife, Viscountess Kate Sharma.

Fans of the popular series will have followed the couple’s love story in Bridgerton’s second season, which ended with the pair happily married.

In the brief clip from Bridgerton’s highly-anticipated return, Anthony (played by Jonathan Bailey) concludes a conversation with his younger sister Francesca (Hannah Dodd) at a ball.

Credit: Netflix

He then rejoins Kate (played by Simone Ashley) and his mother Violet (Ruth Gemmell), who quizzes Anthony about Francesca.

“She simply needed a moment. As do I, and I should like to use that moment to dance with my beautiful wife,” he gushes towards Kate.

The pair then enter into a dance, during which they sneak an adorable, brief kiss, as season three’s lead Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) watches on.

In its logline for Bridgerton season three, Netflix teases: “Penelope Featherington has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband.”

Netflix writes further: “Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly.”

Part 1 of Bridgerton season three will launch on Netflix on May 16, containing the first four episodes. The final four episodes of season three will later debut as Part 2 on June 13.