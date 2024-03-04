Netflix release official trailer for ‘Ripley’ starring Andrew Scott

In exactly one month from today, we will see Andrew Scott star in Netflix’s upcoming series Ripley.

The eight-episode drama, set in Italy in the 1960’s, is based on the bestselling Tom Ripley novels by Patricia Highsmith.

As we await the highly-anticipated show based on the con artist, Netflix has released the official trailer, starring Scott, Dakota Fanning and Johnny Flynn.

During the clip, Dakota’s character, Marge Sherwood, can be heard warning viewers, “Tom is one of those people who take advantage of people”.

Credit: Netflix

“I don’t trust him. He’s a liar. It’s his profession”, she adds of the sneaky grifter while The Platters song The Great Pretender plays in the background.

Viewers also get to see Tom Ripley mimicking Dickie Greenleaf for the first time, as he looks in the mirror and repeats a phrase Dickie said to him earlier- “You like art Tom? You’re in the right place”.

After being accused of taking advantage of Flynn’s character Dickie, Ripley can be seen quipping, “I have no idea what you’re talking about”, with a broad smile on his face.

Credit: Netflix

Ripley has been written and directed by Academy Award winner Steven Zaillian, widely known for The Irishman, American Gangster and Schindler’s List.

The official synopsis of the series reads, “Tom Ripley, a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son to return home”.

“Tom's acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder. The limited series drama is based on Patricia Highsmith’s bestselling Tom Ripley novels”.

Fans of suspense and drama don’t have long to wait as Ripley is set to debut on Netflix on April 4.

Watch the full trailer below: