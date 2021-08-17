Here’s your first photo of Elizabeth Debicki as Diana in The Crown

Fans of Netflix’s phenomenal Royal drama, The Crown, have been eagerly waiting to see what our new cast will look like in season five.

As devoted viewers will know, The Crown likes to switch things up a bit every two seasons, with a brand new cast change, so as the characters age over the decades, so do the actors who are playing them.

Today, Netflix have shared the very first glimpses of our brand new Princess Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki, and Prince Charles, played by Dominic West, all dolled up in costume, on set as filming continues for the upcoming fifth season.

In the photo of Elizabeth, it’s clear to see that she’s the spitting image of Princess Diana, as the actress is laying down on a chaise lounge wearing a pale pink sleeveless polo shirt paired with a floral skirt, looking quite contemplative and demure.

Meanwhile, Dominic West looks like a very dapper version of Prince Charles, as he dons a smart brown suit.

Two weeks ago, Netflix also shared the first look image of our new Queen, who will be played by the talented Imelda Staunton.

Other new cast members we can look forward to seeing include Lesley Manville who will portray Princess Margaret and Jonathan Pryce who will star as Prince Phillip.

This upcoming fifth season will follow the Royal Family into the 1990’s, as John Major, played by Johnny Lee Miller, serves as Prime Minister for seven years. Of course it will also touch on that highly controversial Princess Diana Panorama interview too, and the aftermath that follows.

Seasons one to four of The Crown are available to watch on Netflix now, while season five can be expected to be with us at some stage next year.