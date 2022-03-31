Netflix open up about Bridgerton spin-off featuring Queen Charlotte

The world may still be reeling from the newly released second season of Bridgerton, but it’s all go at Netflix, where they’re currently planning a very exciting prequel series all about the show’s regal Queen Charlotte.

Queen Charlotte, expertly played by Golda Rosheuvel in the beloved regency drama, quickly became one of our favourite and most intriguing characters. Making snap judgements and fierce commentary might be her forte, but it was her complex relationship with the King, and indeed the throne itself which drew us in.

Therefore, as delighted as we were, it came as no surprise that Shondaland decided to pursue this character even further, giving the Queen her very own spin-off.

Taking to social media yesterday afternoon, the official Bridgerton Twitter account shared some more details about the upcoming prequel series, including some new cast info and some first look images.

“All hail Queen Charlotte! For her next series, Lady @ShondaRhimes will chronicle Her Majesty's rise to prominence and esteemed power in a prequel that shall witness Golda Rosheuvel reprise her role and India Amarteifio join the Ton as young Queen Charlotte,” the tweet read.

They also shared a series of black and white photos from what appears to be one of the early table reads for this new series, featuring cast members Golda and India.

They also continued to reveal that Lady Danbury, played by Adjoa Andoh, will also be making an appearance in the prequel, alongside her younger self, played by Arsema Thomas.

Meanwhile, Lady Violet Bridgerton, played by Ruth Gemmell, and Cory Mylchreest, who will be playing a young King George, will also be participating in the social season.

With production yet to begin, a release date is still quite a bit away. However, one thing is certain — when this prequel series does land on Netflix, it’s sure to be the scandal of the season!