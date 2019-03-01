Netflix is rebooting The Baby-Sitters Club books as a TV Show

Were you a Kristy, Claudia, Dawn, Mary-Anne or Stacey?

The Baby-Sitters Club holds a very special place in our hearts as one of those inexplicable 80s relics that moulded the minds of the masses.

One of the first memorable book series with multiple strong female lead characters who navigated the choppy years between pre-teen and teen, all while running their own cottage industry, the books were inspirational and relatable for many girls.

Now, Netflix is adapting the book series for modern TV.

The books have previously been adapted into a TV show in 1990, but it only ran for one season.

According to Deadline, Netflix has ordered a 10-part reboot of the iconic show for their streaming service.

'Episodes will broach topics from the books such as racism, divorce and belonging while continuing to push the bar and explore relevant issues facing modern day teens,' they report.

'I’m amazed that there are so many passionate fans of The Baby-Sitters Club after all these years,' Anne M Martin, the author of the series said.

'And I’m honoured to continue to hear from readers — now grown, who have become writers, editors, teachers, librarians, filmmakers — who say that they see a reflection of themselves in the characters of Kristy and her friends.'

There is no release date for the future series yet.