Netflix introduce new cast members for Emily in Paris season two

If, like us, you too fell head over heels for the fun Netflix rom-com series Emily in Paris, then you’ll be pleased to know that production for season two is well underway, with several brand new cast members having just been announced!

Netflix took to social media this afternoon to introduce three new cast members and potential love interests which we’re going to be seeing quite a bit of this season.

For starters, we have American actor, playwright and philanthropist Jeremy O. Harris taking on this new role as “an iconic fashion designer”.

Lucien Laviscount, who you might recognise from shows such as Scream Queens or Snatch, will be stepping into this very intriguing role as “a Brit who gets under Emily’s skin before she starts to like his sarcastic charm.”

Lastly, we have Arnaud Binard, a French actor and producer who will be guest starring as “the party boy owner of a popular Saint Tropez nightclub.”

The first season of Emily in Paris, which aired last October, followed Lily Collins who starred as Emily, a young and ambitious twenty-something-year-old, who lands herself the dream job in Paris, when the company she works for in Chicago, unexpectedly acquires a French luxury marketing firm.

Emily is tasked with providing her new, dubious colleagues with the "American point of view" along with revamping their social media strategy. Her new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.

Those of us who binged the feel-good series like there was tomorrow were completely dazzled by the classic romantic-comedy vibe which was presented with a modern, fresh perspective. With a new release date still to be announced, it’s fair to say that we simply can not wait for season two!