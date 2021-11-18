Netflix have cast Prince William in season five of The Crown

Long-time fans of Netflix's beloved regal drama, The Crown, have been eagerly waiting to find out who will play the characters of Charles and Diana’s children in the upcoming season.

Now though, the news is out as to who will be taking on the role of a young Prince William, and it seems Netflix are keeping it in the family, as Dominic West’s son, Senan West has landed the coveted role.

This will be 13-year-old Senan’s acting debut, and what a debut that will be, playing a younger version of the future King of England.

Dominic of course is playing Prince Charles in the upcoming fifth season, alongside Elizabeth Debicki who is portraying the part of Princess Diana. The pair are taking over from Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin who brought the characters to life during The Crown’s fourth season, each of them winning a Golden Globe award for their performances.

As it’s an entirely new cast this season, viewers will also get to see Harry Potter’s Imelda Staunton step into the role of Queen Elizabeth, Lesley Manville portray Princess Margaret and Jonathan Pryce star as Prince Phillip.

Season five of The Crown is said to follow the Royal Family into the 1990’s, when Prime Minister John Major was in Parliament. The series is also reportedly going to cover the controversial Panorama interview with Princess Diana, as well as touching upon the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles.

Seasons one to four of The Crown are available to watch on Netflix now, while season five can be expected to be with us at some stage next year.