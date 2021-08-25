Netflix finally announce the release date for Diana: The Musical

Calling all musical theatre lovers! Netflix have finally announced the release date for their upcoming musical all about the enigma that is Princess Diana, and it’s only a few months away!

Taking to Twitter on Monday evening, Netflix shared a stellar list of films which will landing on the streaming service over the next few months, including the highly anticipated stage to screen adaptation of the Broadway musical, Diana: A True Musical Story, which will premiere on Netflix this October 1, 2021.

“Debuting on Netflix before opening on Broadway, this first-of-its-kind landmark musical event brings us face to face with one of the 20th century’s most compelling figures, Princess Diana,” Netflix’s announcement Tweet read.

The musical will star Broadway actor Jeanna de Waal as Princess Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles and two-time Tony Award–winning actor Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth.

This new musical all about Princess Diana and her rise to becoming one of the most influential women, was supposed to open on Broadway on March 31, 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic put it on pause.

On the birght side though, musical theatre fans and Royal enthusiasts will be delighted to watch this spectacle unfold from the comfort of their couches as the performance will now be making its public debut on Netflix instead, with in person Broadway performances to follow.

Speaking to People about the kind of preparation that went into this prestigious role, Jeanne de Waal explained how she spent hours devouring YouTube clips of Diana in interviews, and even watched an eight-minute video of Princess Diana in ‘mom-mode’ with Prince William and Prince Harry.

“She’s not speaking, but you can see the way that she’s caring for Harry and William, and how she relates to them. How she watches so intensely… She’s very present in every single moment that she’s involved with,” Jeanne described.

Diana: The Musical premieres on Netflix this October 1. In the meantime, those interested in Lady Di can catch up on season four of The Crown, which saw Emma Corrin beautifully portray the fashion icon through those early formative years during her and Charles’ tumultuous relationship.