Netflix drops official trailer for mystery series The Perfect Couple

Netflix has released the full official trailer for the highly-anticipated series The Perfect Couple.

This murder-mystery stars Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Meghann Fahy, Eve Hewson, Jack Reynor and Dakota Fanning.

The series is an adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand’s New York Times bestselling novel of the same title and has been directed by Susanne Bier (Bird Box, The Night Manager).

The suspenseful trailer begins with an eerie insight into one of Nantucket's wealthiest families as investigating officers are told, “They’re rich. Kill someone and get away with it rich”.

Credit: Netflix

After a body washes up on a beach, Tag Winbury (Liev Schreiber) cautiously explains, “We’ve all been under a considerable amount of stress because of the… accident”.

“It’s such a shock and we’re all very upset”, Greer Garrison Winbury (Kidman) later says nonchalantly as she applies make-up.

A voice can be heard confirming, “Somebody died and somebody’s guilty”, adding to the mystery element of the show.

An officer then reveals, “These people are used to getting whatever they want. The minute they feel they’re losing control, they burn it all down”.

The shocking trailer ends with Greer admitting, “Even the best of liars get very tired… All gets too overwhelming and they… snap”.

Credit: Netflix

The official Netflix synopsis reveals “Amelia Sacks is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket”.

“Her disapproving future mother-in-law, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury, has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season – until a body turns up on the beach”.

It continues, “As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer’s novels. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect”.

The Perfect Couple will be landing on Netflix on September 5, 2024.

Watch the full official trailer below:

Feature image credit: Netflix