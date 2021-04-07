Netflix drop the trailer for their brand new superhero series

Netflix have just dropped the trailer for their epic new superhero series, starring Josh Duhamel, and we’re actually quite excited!

This highly anticipated Netflix drama is based on the popular comic book series by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, who are also serving as executive producers on the show. It’s an eight episode season all about the complex dynamics of family, power, and loyalty in a world run by superheroes and villains.

Jupiter’s Legacy follows the world’s first generation of superheroes who kept the planet safe for nearly a century, as they now look to their children to continue the legacy. However, tensions rise as the young superheroes, hungry to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents' legendary public reputations — and exacting personal standards.

The series stars Josh Duhamel as leader of The Union, Sheldon Sampson — going by his superhero name, you can call him The Utopian. Leslie Bibb plays Grace Sampson/Lady Liberty and Ben Daniels plays Walter Sampson/Brainwave.

Elena Kampouris takes on the role of Chloe Sampson with Andrew Horton starring as Brandon Sampson/Paragon. Mike Wade plays Fitz Small/The Flare and Matt Lanter plays George Hutchene/Skyfox.

From the trailer alone we can already tell that we’re in for quite an adventure, full of family drama, high tensions and a whole lot of superhero action!

Jupiter’s Legacy will be premiering on Netflix in just one month, on May 7. You can check out the first full trailer below;