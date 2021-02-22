Netflix drop the trailer for eerie new Sherlock Holmes spin-off series

Netflix have just dropped the teaser trailer for their brand new series, The Irregulars, and we’ve got chills!

Set in Victorian London, the series follows a gang of troubled street teens who are manipulated into solving crimes for the sinister Doctor Watson and his mysterious business partner, the elusive Sherlock Holmes.

As the crimes take on a horrifying supernatural edge and a dark power emerges, it'll be up to the ‘Irregulars’ to come together to save not only London but the entire world.

This eerie new series offers a whole new take on the Sherlock Holmes storyline, which has been revisited time and time again over the years. However, The Irregulars seems to be taking on a much darker edge compared to what we’ve seen so far.

As the voiceover in the teaser trailer ominously says, “You think you know horror? You know nothing of what it is to be afraid.”

The series stars Thaddea Graham (Letter For The King, Us) as Bea; Darci Shaw (​Judy, The Bay​) as Jessie; Jojo Macari (Sex Education, Hard Sun) as Billy; Mckell David (Snatch, Damilola Our Loved Boy) as Spike and Harrison Osterfield (Catch 22) as Leopold.

​Henry Lloyd-Hughes (​Killing Eve, The Inbetweeners, Indian Summers​) will be taking on the role of Sherlock Holmes, Royce Pierreson (​Judy, The Witcher, Line of Duty) as John Watson and Clarke Peters (​His Dark Materials, The Wire, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) as The Linen Man.

The Irregulars is written by Tom Bidwell (Watership Down, My Mad Fat Diary), who is also one of the show’s executive producers, along with Jude Liknaitzky (My Mad Fat Diary, Doctor Foster) and Greg Brenman (Peaky Blinders, The Honourable Woman).

The series is produced by Rebecca Hodgson (Good Cop, Deep Water) and lead director is Johnny Allan (Endeavour) with Joss Agnew (The Split, Poldark) and Weronika Tofilska (Last Train) also directing.

Luckily we won’t have long to wait, as the series is due to land on Netflix in just a few short weeks, this March 26.

You can check out the first full trailer for The Irregulars here;