Netflix drop the official trailer for Sex Education season three

Netflix just dropped the official, feel-good trailer for Sex Education season three, which is due to land on the streaming service in just a few days.

“New term, new trailer. New goat? See you for Sex Ed S3 on 17 September, muppets,” Netflix cheekily wrote alongside their announcement post on Twitter this afternoon.

This very first official trailer for Sex Education season three gives fans a real glimpse at some of this season's upcoming storylines, featuring plenty of comedy gags, shock-factor moments and heartwarming scenes all wrapped up and put together in the form of our favourite British teen dramedy.

Check it out for yourselves — watch the full trailer for Sex Education season three below;

What exactly is this upcoming season all about though? Well, it’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence.

Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Fans of the show should prepare themselves for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff.

Some of the other new cast members include Jason Isaacs playing Peter Groff, Mr Groff’s more successful and not very modest older brother; recording artist and songwriter, Dua Saleh who joins in their acting debut, playing Cal, a nonbinary student at Moordale; and Indra Ové who plays Elsie’s foster mum Anna.

Season three of Sex Education will be dropping this September 17. In the meantime, you can catch up with the first two seasons which are available to watch on Netflix now.