Netflix drop ominous teaser clip for Stranger Things season 4

Stranger Things season four is officially back in production and we couldn’t be happier! Netflix announced the exciting news this afternoon, followed by a very ominous teaser clip, titled Eleven, are you listening?

In the teaser we’re brought back to the science lab where Eleven was raised. We see all of the children playing a variety of mind games and basic puzzles together — that’s when a previously killed-off character makes a surprising appearance.

Dr. Martin Brenner, Eleven’s so-called ‘Pappa’ enters the sterile play room. “Good morning children,” Dr. Brenner says to a chorus of “Good morning Pappa,” the children recite together. The manipulative scientist then goes on to tell the children that he has something very special planned for them today.

The camera then pans to the hallway full of numbered doors, pausing and zooming in on the door numbered 11. Leaving us with a hundred questions, the teaser ends with Dr. Brenner saying, "Eleven, are you listening?” followed by a quick shot of the character El, played by Millie Bobby Brown, opening her eyes in shock.

Leaving us on the edge of our seats, unfortunately Netflix have yet to announce an official release date for season 4 of Stranger Things. Now that they’re officially in production again though, we’re hopeful that we won’t have too long to wait.

Just over a year ago, the Duffer Brothers, who are the show creators, released the first teaser clip which revealed Jim Hopper's fate. Fans all over the world were delighted to see their small town cop make it out alive, albeit, very far away from home.

"Although it’s not all good news for our “American”; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human…and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything …." the Duffer Brothers said.

This hugely popular award-winning show has garnered quite a loyal fan base who have been desperately waiting for another season of this retro sci-fi series since July, 2019, when the third season was originally released.

Stars from the series include Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink and Joe Keery.

To date, Stranger Things is one of Netflix’s most watched titles, with Season 3 alone amassing 40.7 million household accounts in its first four days — more than any other Netflix film or series in that timeframe — and 64 million member households in the first four weeks.