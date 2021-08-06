Netflix drop new trailer & release date for Stranger Things season 4

It’s a very exciting day for Stranger Things fans as not only have Netflix just dropped yet another teaser trailer for the long-awaited fourth season, but they’ve also announced the release date!

Taking to social media this afternoon, Netflix shared a 30 second teaser, showing a montage of glimpses from the show’s previous three seasons, followed by quick snippets of what’s to come next.

Check out the teaser trailer below;

Along with this short video, the streaming service also announced that season four of Stranger Things will finally be with us next year, set to premiere in 2022.

“See you in the upside down,” Netflix wrote on Twitter, adding, “Stranger Things returns in 2022.”

Unfortunately, that’s all we’ve got. As of now, we still don’t know when exactly to expect season four to drop, other than that it will arrive next year at some stage.

As this isn’t the first Stranger Things teaser trailer Netflix have given us, we do have some idea as to what the plot may center around for this upcoming season. For starters, we know that David Harbour’s character, Hopper, is trapped in Syberia with everyone in Hawkins believing he’s dead. Therefore it’s probably a no-brainer that he’ll make a miraculous reappearance.

Meanwhile, Eleven’s ‘Papa’, a.k.a Dr. Martin Brenner (played by Matthew Modine) was the focal point in another teaser which was released earlier this year. Could the mad scientist be making a comeback? Only time will tell!

We also know that we’re going to be seeing a few new faces with four new cast additions announced this past June, including Irish actress Amybeth McNulty (Anne with an E). Amybeth will be playing Vickie, a cool, fast-talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of our beloved heroes.

Also joining the cast in a recurring role is Myles Truitt (Queen Sugar, Black Mafia Family) who will play Patrick, a Hawkins basketball star who has friends, talent, and a good life…until shocking events send his life spiraling out of control.

Regina Ting Chen (Queen of the South, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier) will be stepping into the role of Ms. Kelly, a popular guidance counselor who cares deeply for her students — especially those struggling the most.

Lastly, Grace Van Dien (Charlie Says, The Village) has been cast as Chrissy, Hawkins High’s lead cheerleader and the most popular girl in school. But beneath the seemingly perfect surface lies a dark secret.

With so much up in the air at the moment at least one thing is certain — this upcoming season of Stranger Things is sure to offer even more 80’s nostalgia, supernatural mysteries and chilling adventures!