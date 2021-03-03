Netflix drop incredible trailer for new ‘Shadow and Bone’ adaptation

Netflix have released the trailer for yet another book-to-screen adaptation, and we’re in awe.

Shadow and Bone is based off of the widely popular series of young adult fantasy books of the same name by Leigh Bardugo. Now Netflix have turned the Grishaverse novels into a highly anticipated TV series, which is set to land on the streaming platform in just a few short weeks on April 23.

For those who don’t know, Shadow and Bone finds us in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free.

With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems.

There are dangerous forces at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive.

This eight-part series was written and executive produced by Oscar-nominee Eric Heisserer (Arrival), with author Leigh Bardugo also an executive producer, along with Lee Toland Krieger (The Age of Adaline) who doubled as director.

The cast includes: Jessie Mei Li playing the lead, Alina Starkov; Archie Renaux takes on the role of Malyen Oretsev; Freddy Carter is leader of the criminal gang, Kaz Brekker with Amita Suman playing Inej and Kit Young playing Jesper Fahey, two of his crew members; lastly, Ben Barnes takes on the role of formidable General Kirigan.

Shadow and Bone is set to land on our screens this April 23, and you can check out the trailer here;