Netflix drop heartwarming trailer for Atypical’s fourth & final season

Netflix have just dropped the heartwarming trailer for their fourth and final season of hit comedy-drama series, Atypical, and it’s everything we could have hoped for and more!

Season four of this charming show is due to land on the streaming service in just a few short weeks on July 9, and we for one, can’t wait to watch.

For those who don’t know, Atypical follows the life of 18-year-old Sam Gardner (Keir Gilchrist), a teenager on the autism spectrum. This final season will see Sam take a huge leap, both physically and emotionally, as he moves out of home and away from his parents for the first time.

Going to college and living by himself of course comes with a whole host of new challenges for Sam, including academic probation, room-mate drama and more. Of course this season will also focus on other character relationships, family conflicts and other challenges which people on the autism spectrum face every day.

Other stars from the show include Jennifer Jason Leigh (Fast Times at Ridgemont High, The Hateful Eight), who plays Sam’s overprotective mother, Elsa, Michael Rapaport (The War at Home), who plays Sam’s dad, Doug and Brigette Lundy-Paine (Bill & Ted Face the Music), Sam’s athletic younger sister, Casey.

Atypical is created, written, and executive produced by Robia Rashid with Mary Rohlich and Seth Gordon also as executive producers. You can check out the trailer for the fourth and final season below;