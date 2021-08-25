Netflix drop emotional trailer for Melissa McCarthy’s new film

Get the tissues ready! Netflix have just dropped the trailer for their heartwrenching new film, The Starling, and it looks like it’s going to be an emotional rollercoaster.

Premiering on the streaming service this September 24, the film features an absolutely phenomenal cast, starring Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids, Mike & Molly) and Irish actor Chris O’Dowd (The IT Crowd, Bridesmaids), who play a married couple suffering an unimaginable hardship, the loss of their child.

Unable to cope with the grief, Jack (Chris O’Dowd) heads off to seek professional help, leaving Lilly (Melissa McCarthy) at home to deal with the ‘real world’ and her own internalised guilt. However, when a feisty bird, known as a starling, starts to attack Lilly in her own garden, the woman becomes hell bent on getting rid of it.

This then leads her to reformed psychologist-turned-veterinarian Larry (Kevin Kline) whom she forms an unlikely friendship with.

The Starling is a story about grief and loss, but also about the importance of moving on from tragedy. One heartbreaking line from the trailer hears McCarthy’s character say, “We’re gonna move on and move up. We’re gonna find an even better life than the one we had.”

Another gut wrenching moment sees Chris O’Dowd’s devastated character confess, “My wife wouldn’t know how to quit, and I love her so much for it…I wanna not quit with her.”

Other stars from the film include Timothy Olyphant (Santa Clarita Diet), Daveed Diggs (Hamilton), Skyler Gisondo (Santa Clarita Diet), Laura Harrier (Spider-Man:Homecoming), Rosalind Chao (Mulan), Kimberly Quinn (Hidden Figures), and Loretta Devine (Grey’s Anatomy).

The Starling was directed by Theodore Melfi (St. Vincent, Hidden Figures) from a screenplay by Matt Harris.