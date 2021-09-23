Netflix drop chilling trailer for new Britney Spears documentary

The #FreeBritney movement might be coming to a close, but the public's intrigue is only growing. Hopping on the Britney bandwagon, Netflix have come out with a documentary, Britney Vs Spears, all about the pop star’s controversial conservatorship.

Dropping the very first trailer on Wednesday night, Britney Vs Spears looks to be a chilling examination into the very complicated and unprecedented conservatorship, which she was under for 13 years.

According to the streaming service, “Journalist Jenny Eliscu and filmmaker Erin Lee Carr investigate Britney Spears' fight for freedom by way of exclusive interviews and confidential evidence.”

The trailer starts off with Britney saying, “I just want my life back.” The trailer then goes on to show us a montage of clips featuring Britney’s career journey, her legal battles and how she was scrutinised by the public eye.

The trailer is voiced over with a series of interviews featuring a number of people very close to the conservatorship over the years. The final clip hears Britney herself poignantly say, “I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does. It’s been 13 years and it’s enough.”

Just recently Britney’s father Jamie Spears agreed to end Britney’s conservatorship once and for all without a health evaluation. This has been an ongoing battle for Britney which was brought to light earlier this year when The New York Times released the very first 'Free Britney' documentary.

Since then public intrigue and the #FreeBritney movement has grown exponentially, putting a shining light on Britney’s father and the legalities around this conservatorship.

Britney Vs Spears is due to premiere on Netflix in just a few short days, landing on the streaming service this September 28. In the meantime, check out the trailer below;