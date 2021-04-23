Netflix are making a reality show about the TikTok Hype House

If you’re as obsessed with TikTok as we are, then you’ll be excited to hear that Netflix have announced a brand new reality show about the TikTok stars living in Hype House.

Revealing the news on Twitter, Netflix explained that the reality series will feature TikTok stars Kouvr Annon, Nikita Dragun, Sienna Mae Gomez, Chase Hudson, Larri Merritt, Thomas Petrou, Alex Warren, and Jack Wright — a.k.a Hype House!

According to the streaming service, Hype House will be completely unscripted, as we watch these young entrepreneurs “reveal a side of themselves (and their relationships) that we rarely see.”

Viewers will get an inside look at the group’s LA mansion, as we follow their personal lives away from the popular social media app.

Thomas Petrou, one of the founders of Hype House proudly announced the news on his own social media account yesterday, when he explained that he’s “been working on this for the last year and a half and I’m so proud that this has become a reality.”

Meanwhile, another Hype House member, Nikita Dragun teased that the show will be full of “drama, tears, and hopefully a cancellation or two,” before going on to ominously say, “y’all are definitely going to regret this”.

So far we don’t have an official release date on when exactly Hype House will be coming to the UK and Irish Netflix, but when it does arrive we already know we’re going to be binging that show like crazy!