Netflix announces Peaky Blinders movie is in the works

Calling all Peaky Blinders fans!

Netflix have announced that a Peaky Blinders movie is in the works.

It has been confirmed that Cillian Murphy will reprise his role as Tommy Shelby in the film, a role he starred in during the series which aired from 2013 to 2022.

Steven Knight has written the film, while Tom Harper will be directing it.

Sharing the news on social media, Netflix unveiled a photo of the script which reads, ‘A Peaky Blinders Film’, followed by details of the movie’s writer and director.

In the caption of the exciting post, it reads, “BIG NEWS: A #PeakyBlinders film is coming to Netflix!”.

The caption also includes a statement from Cillian Murphy about his role in the upcoming film.

“"It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me… It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans." – Cillian Murphy”.

Many fans shared their excitement over the news online, with one admitting, “The best news ever”.

“Omg the best news ever!! By Order Of The Peaky Blinders!!”, penned another fan. A third wrote, “I’m so excited! Thank you!”.

The release date of the highly-anticipated film is yet to be revealed to the public and Netflix haven’t confirmed which actors from the series will be starring in the movie.

The original series followed the story of a gang in 1919 Birmingham. They were led by crime boss Tommy Shelby who wanted to move up in the world by any means necessary.

The final episode of the BBC programme aired in 2022 and following the show’s finale, Steven Knight spoke about wanting to create the film.

The writer told Deadline at the time, “The thing is that when I’m writing anything, but particularly Peaky, I tend to not have a plan except something very, very broad”.

“So for the film, it’s actually set in World War II which I think I probably wouldn’t have done for series 7; I’d have probably taken it up to the war but because it’s a movie then I think we need a sort of gear change”.