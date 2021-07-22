Netflix announce stellar list of films and shows coming this August

With restrictions easing and places opening up again it means for the first time in nearly a year and a half we’re spending a lot more time outside with the people we know and love.

However, after a full day or week of being out and about, socialising, there truly is nothing we’d love to do more than throw ourselves onto the couch and spend a good few hours decompressing in front of the TV.

Luckily for us, Netflix have just announced a stellar list of new titles being added to the streaming service next month!

Here’s a rundown of all the new and exciting movies and shows landing on Netflix this August:

NETFLIX ORIGINAL TV SERIES

Control Z: Season 2 04/08/2021

Someone intent on seeking vengeance for Luis starts targeting students and teachers at the high school as Sofía rushes to solve the latest mystery.

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3 04/08/2021

As Gotham Garage's star rises, Mark broadens his business strategy beyond "upgrade and trade" as he courts clients with big ideas and deep pockets.

Cooking With Paris 04/08/2021

With an anyone-can-cook attitude, Paris Hilton adds her own flair to every dish. Fun is just one edible glitter bomb away on this unique cooking show.

Hit & Run 06/08/2021

A man searching for the truth behind his wife's death becomes caught up in a dangerous web of secrets and intrigue stretching from New York to Tel Aviv.

Navarasa 06/08/2021

From amusement to awe, the nine human emotions of Indian aesthetic theory are explored in this anthology series.

Bake Squad 11/08/2021

In each episode of Bake Squad, four individually brilliant bakers will battle it out to see whose dessert will be chosen for someone’s extra special big day.

AlRawabi School for Girls 12/08/2021

The bullied outcasts at prestigious Al Rawabi School for Girls plot a series of risky takedowns to get back at their tormentors.

Brand New Cherry Flavour 13/08/2021

A filmmaker heads to Hollywood in the early '90s to make her movie but tumbles down a hallucinatory rabbit hole of sex, magic, revenge — and kittens.

Gone for Good 13/08/2021

Ten years after losing the two people he loved most, a man finds himself plunged into another dizzying mystery when his girlfriend suddenly vanishes.

The Kingdom 13/08/2021

After his running mate’s murder, a controversial preacher ascends as Argentina’s presidential candidate. But nothing about him is as holy as he seems.

Valeria: Season 2 13/08/2021

The four friends support and lift each other up as they each make momentous decisions that will affect their respective careers and love lives.

The Defeated 18/08/2021

In the summer of 1946, an American cop arrives in Berlin to help create a police force in the chaotic aftermath of the war.

The Chair 20/08/2021

The Chair follows Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra Oh) as she navigates her new role as the Chair of the English department at prestigious Pembroke University. Ji-Yoon is faced with a unique set of challenges as the first woman to chair the department, and as one of the few staff members of colour at the university.

Everything Will Be Fine 20/08/2021

After falling out of love, a husband and wife create unconventional rules to keep their family together for the sake of their daughter.

Open Your Eyes 25/08/2021

In the aftermath of tragedy, a teen finds herself at a memory disorder center, where she bonds with other patients who have experienced similar traumas.

Clickbait 25/08/2021

In this thriller series, eight different points of view provide tantalizing clues to the perpetrator of a gruesome crime fueled by social media.

Motel Makeover 25/08/2021

Two budding hospitality entrepreneurs look to expand their empire by renovating an old motel in Ontario — just as the COVID-19 pandemic hits.

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes Coming Soon

She’s back from the dead and has a newfound thirst for blood. Meanwhile, her family’s funeral parlor desperately needs more business. Hmm, what if…

Comedy Premium League Coming Soon

Four teams comprising 16 of India’s funniest entertainers engage in battles of wit and wisecracks in hopes of being crowned the ultimate comedy champs.

D.P. Coming Soon

After he’s taken under the wing of an eccentric corporal, a young Korean serviceman’s morality is tested as he tracks down deserters.

Good Girls: Season 4 31/08/2021

Under the watchful eye of the Feds, Beth, Ruby and Annie consider the perks and pitfalls of their work — all while Dean and Stan do the same.

Titletown High 27/08/2021

A sports reality series chronicling the lives, both on and off the field, of members of the Valdosta High School football team.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha 28/08/2021

At a crossroads, a woman moves to a seaside village where she meets a handyman intent on helping his neighbours.

Sparking Joy 31/08/2021

Global organization icon and author Marie Kondo is back to help people transform their homes while transforming their lives in surprising and emotional ways in the new Netflix series, Sparking Joy.

NETFLIX FILM

76 04/08/2021

When her husband is accused of taking part in an attempted military coup, a pregnant woman helps him prove his innocence. Inspired by true events.

Vivo 06/08/2021

A music-loving kinkajou embarks on a thrilling journey from Havana to Miami to fulfil his destiny and deliver a love song for an old friend.

The Swarm 06/08/2021

A single mother breeds locusts as high-protein food, but has trouble getting them to reproduce — until she finds they have a taste for blood.

The Kissing Booth 3 11/08/2021

It’s the summer before Elle heads to college, and she’s facing the hardest decision of her life: whether to move across the country with her dreamy boyfriend Noah or fulfill her lifelong promise to go to college with her BFF Lee. Whose heart will Elle break?

Beckett 13/08/2021

Following a tragic car accident in Greece, Beckett, an American tourist, finds himself at the center of a dangerous political conspiracy –– and on the run for his life.

Out of my league 18/08/2021

Tired of swiping through the dating scene with her besties in tow, a charming yet awkward woman with a rare genetic disorder sets her sights on love.

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student 18/08/2021

Looking to shake things up, two best friends embark on a life-changing adventure abroad as exchange students. But can they stay out of trouble?

He's All That 27/08/2021

He's All That reimagines the original plot of the 1999 teen classic She’s All That. The contemporary story follows an influencer (Addison Rae) who accepts a challenge to turn the school’s biggest loser (Tanner Buchanan) into prom king.

Sweet Girl 20/08/2021

Devoted family man Ray Cooper, vows justice against the pharmaceutical company responsible for pulling a potentially life saving drug from the market just before his wife (Adria Arjona) dies from cancer. But when his search for the truth leads to a deadly encounter that puts Ray and his daughter Rachel (Isabela Merced) in harm’s way, Ray’s mission turns into a quest for vengeance in order to protect the only family he has left.

Final Set 27/08/2021

A tennis pro who's slipped down the rankings returns to the French Open in a bid to prove to everyone — including himself — that he's not done yet.