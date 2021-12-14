Netflix announce January release date for Too Hot To Handle S3

We might be missing out on a Winter series of Love Island this year, but we can still look forward to a brand new season of Too Hot To Handle.

That’s right, Netflix have just announced a release date for season three of this spicy reality show and it’s just around the corner! Too Hot To Handle season three will be landing on Netflix this coming January 19, which is just over a month away.

What will this new season look like though? Well, for those of you who need a recap, Too Hot To Handle is a dating show with a difference. Instead of a sexy summer holiday with a mega cash prize, 10 flirty singletons are given a set of rules which go against everything they know about dating.

Anyone who dares to break the rules of no kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind will see the cash prize drop faster than our contestants’ libido in the least sexy vacation getaway of their lives.

The real prize though? Creating deeper, more meaningful relationships — that’s if these contestants can keep their hands to themselves. What’s different about this season though, is that the prize pot is bigger than ever, which means the stakes have never been higher!

Season three consists of 10 episodes, all of which will land on the streaming service this January 19, perfect for binge watching. While we have no idea who this season’s cast will be, we expect to find out in the coming weeks.