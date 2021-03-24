Netflix announce amazing list of new films being added this April

The Netflix Gods have heard our call! With everyone staying home lately and trying to keep the coronavirus at bay, this also means that we’re spending quite a lot of quality time with our Netflix accounts.

Just when we feel like we’ve watched everything worth watching, the powers that be announce a whole host of new films landing on the streaming service in just a matter of days.

That’s right, Netflix have shared a list of new movies coming to the platform this April, and we couldn’t be more excited. So, make sure to stock up on microwavable popcorn, prepare the cosy blankets and let the movie nights commence!

Here’s an overview of just some of the films being added to Netflix UK and Ireland next month:

Thunder Force (2021)

Run (2020)

Love And Monsters (2020)

Things Heard & Seen (2021)

Concrete Cowboy (2021)

Stowaway (2021)

The Mitchells Vs The Machines (2021)

Rocketman (2019)

A Star Is Born (2018)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Shrek The Musical (2013)

Arrival (2016)

The Death Of Stalin (2017)

Atonement (2007)

Cast Away (2000)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Time Traveler’s Wife (2009)

Jackie (2016)

White House Down (2013)

Twister (1996)

The Flintstones (1994)

Death Becomes Her (1992)