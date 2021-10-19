Netflix announce a ‘To All The Boys’ spinoff series is in the works

Netflix have announced some very exciting news for fans of their popular teen rom-com trilogy, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before — a spinoff series is officially in the works!

This time the story will follow the youngest Covey sister, the matchmaker of the family, Kitty, played by breakout star, Anna Cathcart.

Sharing the news to social media on Monday evening, the official To All The Boys Twitter account wrote, “The story isn’t over just yet. XO, Kitty, a spinoff series starring @annacathcart inspired by To All the Boys is on its way to Netflix.”

The story isn’t over just yet. XO, Kitty, a spinoff series starring @annacathcart inspired by To All the Boys is on its way to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/J6ETFFyPlv — To All The Boys: Always and Forever (@toalltheboys) October 18, 2021

They also shared a cute little video of a letter Kitty is supposed to have written for the fans.

“I bet you thought the story was over… That there wouldn’t be any more letters… But there’s one Covey sister — some might call her the favourite — whose love story is just beginning. Stay tuned! XO, Kitty,” the letter read.

According to Netflix, this new young adult series, XO, Kitty, will feature ten 30 minute episodes, and will follow Kitty in her quest for love as she travels across the world to reunite with the long-distance boyfriend she met in Korea, during a family trip which took place in the third and final To All The Boys film.

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is the first film in the YA franchise, which is based off a trilogy of best-selling books written by Jenny Han. The film first premiered on Netflix in 2018, and was quickly followed up by the second and third instalments, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and To All The Boys: Always and Forever, which came out in 2020 and 2021.

The trilogy starred Lana Condor as love letter-writer, Lara Jean, along with Noah Centineo playing her romantic interest, and love letter recipient Peter Kavinsky.

At the moment it’s unknown whether or not these characters will pop up in XO, Kitty, however, we’re sure Lara Jean will make some sort of appearance, given how close she is to her sisters, even if it’s via email or text. After all, she is known to be an excellent correspondent!