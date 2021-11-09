Netflix announce a Selling Sunset spin-off series & we need it now

If you love Selling Sunset — Netflix’s fabulous real estate reality show — as much as us, then get excited because a brand new spin-off series is officially in the works!

Announcing the big news on Monday, Netflix revealed that this upcoming spin-off, titled Selling the OC, will star Oppenheim Group co-founder Jason Oppenheim, as he embarks on his next venture.

Jason is expanding the business and opening a new branch in the luxurious seaside town of Newport Beach in Orange County, California.

The show, set to arrive on Netflix in 2022, is also said to star a number of new cast members including real estate agents Alexandra Hall, Austin Victoria and Brandi Marshall.

With filming already underway, Selling the OC is in safe hands, executive produced by Selling Sunset creator Adam DiVello, who’s also the mastermind behind other hugely successful reality shows such as The Hills and Laguna Beach.

While we don’t have an exact release date just yet, at least we know that we won’t have too much longer to wait, with the show due to premiere next year.

In the meantime fans can look forward to binging the fourth season of Selling Sunset, which will be arriving on Netflix in just a few short weeks, premiering on November 24.