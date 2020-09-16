Neil Patrick Harris and his whole family suffered from Covid-19

The How I Met Your Mother star, Neil Patrick Harris admitted that he and his family all suffered from this terrifying virus earlier this year.

The 47-year-old dad opened up in an interview with the Today show, confirming that he and his husband, David Burtka, and their nine-year-old twins, Gideon and Harper, all contracted Covid-19, but thankfully, have since recovered.

Neil went on to explain, “It happened very early [in the pandemic], like late March, early April.”

“We were doing our best before, and I thought I had the flu, and I didn't want to be paranoid about it. And then I lost my sense of taste and smell, which was a big indicator, so we holed up,” confirming that he and his husband, their children and two dogs have been isolating together at home throughout the pandemic.

When it came to the recovery process, Neil simply said, “It was not pleasant, but we got through it.” He then added that he and his family now “have antibodies and are feeling good.”

“We want to make sure everyone's doing their best to slow this down every way possible, for sure,” the dad-of-two stated.

Apparently though, all of this family time has been really great for the Harris-Burtka clan. Neil’s husband, David wrote a touching tribute for Neil’s birthday in June, expressing just how much he’s valued this time they’ve shared together.

“I am grateful for this quarantine because we've actually gotten to spend more quality time and it's brought us closer together.”

“Thank you @NPH for being a fantastic father, a perfect spouse and an overall magnificent man,” David lovingly wrote.