Neil Jones shares excitement for first Christmas as a dad

Neil Jones has been opening up about his excitement to celebrate his first Christmas as a dad.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer and his former Love Island star fiancée, Chyna Mills, welcomed their first child into the world together, a baby girl named Havana, in October.

As they prepare for their Christmas as parents, Neil has been sharing an insight into any festive plans they have as a family-of-three, while chatting about his fatherhood experience so far.

While speaking to OK!, Neil revealed, “I’m so looking forward to Christmas as a dad – it’ll be different, but I love it. I’ve always been family-oriented, so I’ll really enjoy it”.

“Our plans for Christmas aren’t sorted yet. Normally, I go abroad because my thing is to finish Strictly and then go on the tour in the new year – so if I don’t go away in between, I don’t have time”.

Jones went on to admit, “Chyna and I haven’t decided where we’ll go, but I think it’s the best time to take Havana away when she’s this small. They say to start them young!”.

While discussing his and Chyna’s parenthood journey, Neil sweetly described his fiancée as a ‘natural mother’.

“Chyna has been brilliant. She’s such a natural mother and knows so much. If I’m ever not sure how we do something, she has the answers!”.

“Parenthood is tiring, but it’s exciting. I don’t get too much sleep – especially last night! Chyna had an early morning today, so I took the nighttime shift. But it’s worth every moment”.

The pro dancer then explained, “When I’m feeding her, I’ll just look at her and think, ‘How did I create you?’. I look at Chyna and I think, ‘Yeah, she’s Chyna’s daughter, that makes sense. But this girl is too pretty to be my daughter!’”.

“I think she looks like Chyna, but Chyna thinks she looks like me – so we don’t know! She’s only a couple of months old, so it’s hard to say”.

Neil also shared how he and Chyna balance being parents with their hectic work schedules.

“When it comes to fatherhood, I take it all on – I love it. Chyna and I take turns, so we try to do 50/50 through the night. But if one of us has a long day or an early start, we switch and let the other one get some sleep”.