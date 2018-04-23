SHEmazing!
Need a treat? 9 healthy desserts to indulge without the guilt

Yes, it's Monday we have all decided to be good this week.

But is there a better way to make sure that you stick to your balanced diet than including some healthy treats along the way?

The recipes below all feel like pure indulgence without being a threat to your waistline. So give them a go!

1. Healthy double chocolate banana brownies

2. Healthy baked chocolate oats

3. Double chocolate breakfast cookies

4. No-bake chocolate macaroons

5. Two-ingredient banana chocolate chips ice-cream bites

6. Cheesecake cupcakes

7. Healthy peanut butter cups

8. Paleo coconut blondies

9. Honey banana muffins

 

