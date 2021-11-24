Naughty Boy’s family shut down cruel trolls after I’m A Celeb drama

We might only be 72 hours into a brand new season of I’m A Celeb, but the drama has already started!

On Tuesday’s episode we saw British music producer Naughty Boy announce to his campmates in The Clink that he thinks his time on I’m A Celeb is over, and he’s decided to leave the show to save himself from having to reunite with the main camp.

Naughty Boy explained how he felt “no love” from the main camp, who he believes purposely chose him to participate in the gruelling Bushtucker Trial, as he’s the “weakest link”.

After announcing this shocking decision, many viewers took to social media to slam the 36-year-old DJ for threatening to leave the show so early on.

However, his family were quick to defend Naughty Boy, explaining the reasons behind his words.

Responding to a tweet, one of Naughty Boy’s family members who is currently managing his account, tweeted, “If only everyone knew what he’s battling on the outside world. His mum (my nan) is battling dementia and he has been taking care of her for the last 5 years. This is the first time he has left her to do something life-changing! He is just overwhelmed and he will be fine.”

In another tweet they wrote, “Also, I’m sure a lot of us have had breaking points – the only difference is they weren’t on national TV. The Naughty Boy you saw within the first 2 days is the real him. He is obviously mentally struggling and we have faith that he will be okay!”

This then sparked a wider conversation on social media about the stigma that surrounds men’s mental health, and the lack of awareness.

“In a world where so many say to 'be kind' and so much focus on mental health and changing the stigma around men and depression/anxiety, the reaction and comments towards Naughty Boy are disappointing to say the least. #ImACeleb,” one viewer wrote.

“Proof that you shouldn’t judge people… you don’t know what’s going on with them internally unless they give you the privilege of insight into their real lives. Give him a chance to find his feet!” another viewer chimed in.

While many I’m A Celeb fans were gutted to think that Naughty Boy might be leaving so soon, presenters Ant and Dec put our minds at ease right at the end of last night’s episode where they revealed that both Naughty Boy and Arlene Phillips had both decided to stay and confront the main camp face to face.

However, we’ll have to wait for that drama to be unveiled in tonight’s episode, as I’m A Celeb returns to ITV at 9pm — make sure to tune in!