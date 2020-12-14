Natural remedies to kick out that cold

It’s that time of year again. The sniffles appear, noses redden, eyes feel heavy and the throat catches. But it’s not like other years. This time around, a simple cold carries with it the worry that it could be something more.

Avoid the fear this year, by blasting those germs out of your system with simple, natural and effective remedies. Stop your cold from taking over your day before it ever becomes a problem, with these easy, natural remedies for early symptoms of a cold.

Cold-killer tea

Aside from tasting great, teas can warm us up, unblock nasal congestion and soothe a sore, aching throat. The ginger is a natural anti-inflammatory, known to reduce bloating too, and the honey and lemon have antibacterial properties.

Raw honey

Lemon juice

Ginger root (grated)

Boil water and add lemon juice to a cup.

Grate some ginger root and combine with the lemon juice.

Add boiled water, stir to combine and then add raw honey. Mix until dissolved.

Drink your cold away!

Chicken soup

Chicken bone broth, to be specific! Apart from warming us up, tasting good and generally making us feel better, there is actual proof that chicken soup is good for you. The protein and minerals found in white meat boosts your immune system and the salt in the broth helps to dilute mucus. Studies have shown chicken broth actively reduces inflammation around the bronchioles which prevents congestion.

Get a really good night’s sleep.

It seems obvious, but sometimes our bodies are calling out to us to slow down and we just don’t listen to them. And its reaction is to give us something we can’t ignore. An irritating cough, a runny nose or an achy head, forcing us to stop and take stock. Giving yourself a little TLC and taking the time to have a really deep, restorative sleep is sometimes all we need to get us back on track. We recommend trying a lavender spray on your pillow, or drinking a soothing tea, like chamomile before sleeping, to really give yourself your best chance at conking out.

Hydrate!

It seems so simple, but fluids are extremely important when fighting off a cold, even when we don’t feel like drinking. Water can relieve congestion, loosen mucus, and help calm a fever. Flush the cold right out of you with this handy and simple way to beat your cold.

Have a Hot Toddy

Not a cold remedy for the kids obviously, but a great cold blaster for grown ups! As well as promoting sleep and soothing a sore throat, with the right ingredients, it can also break up congestion! Our recipe calls for;

1 cup hot water

1tbsp honey

¼ lemon

3 whole cloves

½ cinnamon stick

50ml brandy

Cloves are a cough suppressant and the cinnamon helps to break down any caught up mucus in the chest or throat, as well as being a handy go-to to break a fever. The brandy is a mucus-thinner and also has anti-bacterial properties. If all of that isn’t enough to convince you, it also tastes really good!

Eucalyptus oil

The blocked-up nose is the worst part of any cold. On top of not being able to breathe, your nose randomly runs and stoppers back up again, it makes your entire head feel fuzzy and you can barely keep your eyes open. But by putting just a couple of drops of clearing and clarifying eucalyptus oil into a bowl of steaming water, you could instantly clear up any congestion. Put a towel over your head to seal in the steam and hold your face over the steaming bowl, inhaling. The steam and oil unblocks your entire system, freeing up your sinuses and your head, so you can breathe freely again!

Grab some garlic!

Everyone knows garlic’s viral reputation. A natural anti-bacterial and anti-septic for fighting off more than vampires, the properties of the unassuming bulb make it a cold’s worst enemy. It helps to recover faster from a nasty cough and makes any meal taste that bit better. So load up on the garlic bread – as if you weren’t already planning to.

Get some vitamin c into your body

This is better known for preventing a cold than curing one, but it never hurts to shore up those defences before a virus gets a chance to infect. We all know about citrus fruits and vitamin C, but have you considered other sources? Pineapples, yellow bell peppers, tomatoes, broccoli, kiwi, sweet potato and plenty more! Add a few together, make a smoothie, or a soup and get a real blast of vitamin C into your system every day!