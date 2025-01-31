Natalie Cassidy reveals she’s leaving EastEnders after 32 years

Natalie Cassidy has confirmed her departure from EastEnders.

The actress, who plays the role of Sonia Fowler, first appeared on the BBC soap in 1993 at the age of just 10.

After 32 years, Natalie has revealed she is ‘extremely sad’ to be sharing the news that she is leaving the show.

When speaking to The Sun, Natalie explained, “I feel extremely sad to be writing this, but also very excited”.

“After another 11 solid years back on The Square, I have decided it’s time to move on to pastures new. EastEnders is in my bones so I will never forget where I started my career and I will continue to love the show”.

Cassidy went on to add, “Thank you to Chris Clenshaw for the opportunity to be such a big part of the 40th anniversary – it’s an honour. See ya, Sonia, going but never forgotten”.

Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw released a statement about Natalie’s departure, admitting, “Over the last 31 years in EastEnders, Natalie has been involved in some of the show’s most iconic and explosive storylines. Her portrayal of Sonia has made her a firm fan favourite amongst the viewers”.

“I won’t be revealing the finite details relating to her exit, but I can say that she will take a central role in the 40th anniversary storylines in a week of truly unmissable drama that will change the lives of those in Walford forever”.

Chris then stated, “I’d like to thank Natalie for her time at EastEnders, and I wish her all the best for the future”.

The news of Natalie’s exit from EastEnders comes ahead of the 40th-anniversary week, which begins on Monday, February 17.

Sharing information about the special week to viewers earlier this month, Clenshaw revealed, “Whilst we’re still keeping the finite details of the 40th close to our chest, I can promise that it will be an unmissable week full of shocking twists that will change Albert Square, and the lives of those who live in it, forever”.

It was also confirmed by the BBC that one full episode of the soap will be airing live and will have “a twist as the audience will have the power to decide the outcome of one storyline”.