Nadine Coyle remembers bandmate Sarah Harding with emotional tribute

Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle has penned a heartfelt tribute in honour of her bandmate Sarah Harding who sadly passed away last week after a harrowing battle with breast cancer.

Taking to Instagram again on Sunday, one week after Sarah’s tragic passing, 36-year-old Nadine shared a series of lovely throwback photos featuring Sarah and herself over the years.

“One week without you!! Thinking of you all day everyday & trying to imagine how your new journey is going,” Nadine emotionally wrote in the caption.

“Please feel free to come visit me anytime. I know lots of people will want some Sarah spirit time so I can wait my turn. I hope you now know how much you are loved & how you impacted so many lives by being wholeheartedly yourself.”

“Always an inspiration, always a shining light & always my friend!!” she lovingly concluded.

Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding tragically died on Sunday, September 5 at the age of 39, after being diagnosed with breast cancer over one year ago.

“It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away,” her mum Marie announced on Instagram, adding, “She slipped away peacefully this morning.”

Shortly after hearing this shocking news, Nadine took to social media to share her immediate thoughts with the rest of Sarah’s and Girls Aloud’s fans. “I am absolutely devastated!! I can’t think of words that could possibly express how I feel about this girl & what she means to me!!”

“I know so many of you will be feeling this way. For now I’m sending so much love to you!!!” she added.