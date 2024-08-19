Myleene Klass celebrates ninth anniversary with fiancé Simon

Myleene Klass is celebrating a very special relationship milestone with her partner Simon Motson.

The former Hear'Say band member and her fiancé are marking their ninth anniversary together.

To commemorate the big day, Myleene has penned a heartwarming tribute to Simon on social media.

On Instagram, the 46-year-old showcased a sweet video compilation showing cute moments between the couple over the years.

The footage was posted to her 498K followers and set to Tom Odell’s emotional song Another Love.

It revealed clips of the pair enjoying holidays together, attending concerts and making memories together with their blended family.

In the caption of the post, Myleene wrote, “The droid I was looking for. 9 years ago, I was set up on a blind date with this Blonde God. And we’ve laughed (and kissed) our way around the world since”.

“Heres to the next 9 years, may the laughter continue to be as loud as your shirts @simmotson”, the former I’m a Celebity… Get Me Out of Here star added.

Many fans and famous pals headed to the comments to congratulate the pair on reaching this milestone in their relationship.

Designer Jools Oliver penned, “Wonderful happy anniversary”.

“Most delightful altruistic compassionate interesting interested loving couple I know. I couldn’t be happier for your happiness. Thank you for your support and unflagging friendship”, said TV personality Vanessa Feltz.

All Saints band member Nicole Appleton added, “Ahh wonderful! Love you both!”.

Myleene and Simon started dating almost a decade ago and went on to announce their engagement in September 2020. Simon got down on one knee on the fifth anniversary of their first date.

Myleene and Simon share one child together, a son named Apollo, who was born in August 2019. She also shares two daughters, Ava and Hero, with her ex-husband Graham Quinn.