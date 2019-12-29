My skin feels better than ever after switching to Éminence skin care

I have struggled with acne and skin problems since my teenage years. And it was never just the odd pimple here and there.

My bad skin stole my confidence and left me feeling like the Creature from the Black Lagoon. It’s something that has really bothered me for most of my adult life.

I tried all the lotions and potions, tips and tricks but no matter what my doctor prescribed or how many facemasks I used, the acne always returned.

My skin looked dull, tired and in dire need of some TLC. It was ridden with spots and acne scars and my complexion looked so sickly.

I was so envious of people with clear and glowing skin. I always felt less worthy than others and felt as glamorous as a garden snail.

Once I turned 25 I decided that this needed to change. I wanted to feel beautiful for once and I knew that clearing my skin would help.

I’m not saying that people with acne aren’t beautiful. I have such a deep admiration for the women on Instagram who are part of the acne positivity movement. They have helped me feel less alone and are breaking the stigma surrounding acne and other skin problems.

However, acne made me feel so low and miserable at times. Éminence reached out to me and sent in some of their skincare range to try.

I’ll admit I was hesitant at first because of the vast amount of products I’ve already tried. I had very low expectations and I couldn’t have been more wrong.

I’ve been using four of their products for a little over a month and my skin feels and looks like I always hoped it would.

It isn’t perfectly clear, mainly because I have developed an addiction to chocolate, but it is supple and smooth thanks to the refreshing Mangosteen Daily Resurfacing Cleanser. This is one of the best cleansers I’ve ever used. It leaves my skin feeling as fine as silk but doesn’t strip it of its natural oils. It is also free from parabens, phthalates, sodium lauryl sulfate and propylene glycol which is good news if you’ve got sensitive skin like me.

Another Éminence product that I’ve used every day has been the Sweet Red Rose Tonique. One thing that was really messing my skin up was the air conditioning in our office. It managed to turn my skin into an oily and dry, spotty wreck and nothing could help, until now. The sweet red rose petal extract regenerates the skin while hydrating and soothing dry, sensitive skin. I honestly felt like I had just gotten a facial after spritizing this on my skin.

The other two Éminence products that swiftly became staples of mine are the Strawberry Rhubarb Dermafoliant and the Lilikoi Light Defense Face Primer.

The first time I used the Strawberry Rhubarb Dermafoliant I honestly felt like I had new skin. It felt as good as new, I couldn’t believe it. The mild exfoliant is so gentle on your skin but manages to work wonders without feeling too harsh. I tend to use this product two or three times a week and it has seriously helped clear my acne up. It removes dead skin and helps heal damaged skin too, which is exactly what I need in a product.

I have to be honest and say I rarely ever use primer, which is probably why my concealer seems to vanish by lunchtime. I made more of an effort with the Lilikoi Light Defense Face Primer and I’m so glad I did.

Not only does it protect your skin from the sun’s harmful rays, an essential for pasty pale ladies like me, but it gives you a glow that I’ve only ever had after running after the 46a on Nassau Street.

These Éminence products have helped my skin, but most importantly they’ve given me a much needed confidence boost that I’ve been yearning for for years.

And one final perk- they are natural, cruelty-free and completely against animal testing. I know they’re a little more expensive than other brands, but they are worth every single penny.

To find out more about these wonderful products and to try Éminence, visit eminence.ie and thewicklowstreetclinic.ie