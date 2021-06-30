My Little Pony is being turned into a film with amazing voice cast

Another blast from the past is coming our way as My Little Pony is being turned into a film, with quite a few big Hollywood names taking on the voice roles.

It seems like toy-to-screen adaptations might be becoming a trend as just last week it was announced that Emily in Paris star Lily Collins will be taking on the role of Polly Pocket in the upcoming film about the miniature doll.

Now though, the 1980’s classic toy and media franchise, My Little Pony enters the spotlight once again in the form of a fun-filled animated adventure starring none other than Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical) as Sunny.

That’s not all though — also featured in this impressive cast list would be James Marsden (27 Dresses, Dead to Me) who plays Hitch, Kimiko Glenn (Orange Is The New Black) taking on the role of Izzy, Sofia Carson (Descendants franchise) as Pipp and internet sensation Liza Koshy (Freakish) who is stepping into the role of Zipp.

Additional voice cast members include Ken Jeong (The Hangover) as Sprout, Elizabeth Perkins (Miracle on 34th Street, The Flintstones) as Phyllis, Jane Krakowski (30 Rock) as Queen Haven, Phil LaMarr (Pulp Fiction) as Alphabittle and Michael McKean (Better Call Saul) as Argyle

According to Entertainment One, the plot of My Little Pony: A New Generation is as follows: “The unimaginable has happened…Equestria has lost its magic! Earth Ponies, Unicorns, and Pegasi are no longer friends and now live separated by species. But idealistic Earth Pony Sunny (Vanessa Hudgens) is determined to find a way to bring enchantment and unity back to their world.”

“Teaming up with open-hearted Unicorn Izzy (Kimiko Glenn), the pair travel to faraway lands where they encounter the likes of charismatic and brave Pegasi Pipp (Sofia Carson) and Zipp (Liza Koshy) and the ever-responsible fellow Earth Pony Hitch (James Marsden).”

“Their mission is full of misadventures, but these new best friends each possess their own unique and special gifts that may be just what this ponyverse needs to restore magic and prove that even little ponies can make a big difference.”

Now we can look forward to reliving our childhood this coming autumn, as My Little Pony: A New Generation is set to premiere on Netflix on September 24.